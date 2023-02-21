Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 9.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.57% in the "Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRH shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :
In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 1.4%.
Also see: PHH YTD Return
REKR Insider Buying
Funds Holding QQQP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.