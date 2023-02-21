Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 9.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.57% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRH shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :

In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 1.4%.

