Markets
SCE.PRH

Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

February 21, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 9.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.57% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRH shares, versus EIX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :

SCE.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 1.4%.

Also see:
 PHH YTD Return
 REKR Insider Buying
 Funds Holding QQQP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCE.PRH
EIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.