Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $18.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.95% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRL was trading at a 22.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.72% in the "Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 1.2%.
