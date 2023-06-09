Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/13/23, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of SCE.PRL's recent share price of $19.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of SCE.PRL to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when SCE.PRL shares open for trading on 6/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.28%. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 1.4%.
