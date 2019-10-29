Markets
EIX

Edison International Updates 2019 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced, for 2019, the company now projects EIX Core EPS in a range of $4.70 to $4.90, revised from prior guidance range of $4.61 to $4.81. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.67. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As adjusted, third quarter core earnings per share was $1.50, compared to $1.56, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Shares of Edison International were down 4% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular