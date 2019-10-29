Edison International Updates 2019 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced, for 2019, the company now projects EIX Core EPS in a range of $4.70 to $4.90, revised from prior guidance range of $4.61 to $4.81. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.67. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As adjusted, third quarter core earnings per share was $1.50, compared to $1.56, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Shares of Edison International were down 4% after hours.

