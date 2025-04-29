Markets
EIX

Edison International Swings To Q1 Profit

April 29, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.436 billion or $3.72 per share, compared to loss of $11 million or $0.03 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, Edison International reported first-quarter core earnings of $528 million or $1.37 per share, compared to core earnings of $438 million, or $1.13 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

Revenues for the first quarter dropped to $3.811 billion from $4.078 billion in the same period last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects earnings per share of $8.30 to $8.70 and core earnings per share of $5.94 to $6.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.