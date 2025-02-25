Edison International Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Edison International EIX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close.



This utility company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.63% in the last reported quarter. The company’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 7.66%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of EIX’s Results

Edison International’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the fourth quarter, though some of its territories witnessed below-normal weather patterns in November. The warmer-than-normal weather condition is likely to have hurt electricity demand from EIX’s customers for heating purposes this winter, while the below-normal temperature is expected to have boosted the demand to some extent. So, the overall impact of weather is expected to have been majorly unfavorable to the company’s top-line performance.



On a brighter note, higher revenues authorized in Track 4 of the 2021 General Rate Case approval are anticipated to have added an impetus to the company’s revenues.



However, the Franklin fire in December in California is likely to have caused outages for some of EIX’s customers as well as damaged its infrastructure. Such outages are likely to have partially hurt the company’s overall top-line performance.



Solid revenue expectations and an increase in the authorized rate of return are likely to have boosted EIX’s bottom-line growth. However, increased operating expenses for the restoration of its infrastructure in connection to the aforementioned wildfire and as well as higher interest expense associated with debt for wildfire claims payments are expected to have hurt the overall earnings performance.

EIX’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIX’s sales is pegged at $3.80 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, which indicates a decline of 15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EIX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.



Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

