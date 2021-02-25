Markets
Edison International Reveals Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $526 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.16 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $526 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

