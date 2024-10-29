Edison International Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

News & Insights

Edison International, a major electric utility company, reported a significant increase in third-quarter 2024 earnings, with net income rising to $516 million or $1.33 per share, compared to $155 million or $0.40 per share last year. Core earnings also saw a boost due to higher authorized revenue and improved rate of return, though offset by increased interest expenses. The company has narrowed its 2024 core EPS guidance to $4.80-$5.00, reaffirming long-term growth targets. CEO Pedro J. Pizarro emphasized success in managing climate challenges and navigating regulatory landscapes, positioning the company for future growth.

