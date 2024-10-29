Edison International Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

An announcement from Edison International ( (EIX) ) is now available.

Edison International, a major electric utility company, reported a significant increase in third-quarter 2024 earnings, with net income rising to $516 million or $1.33 per share, compared to $155 million or $0.40 per share last year. Core earnings also saw a boost due to higher authorized revenue and improved rate of return, though offset by increased interest expenses. The company has narrowed its 2024 core EPS guidance to $4.80-$5.00, reaffirming long-term growth targets. CEO Pedro J. Pizarro emphasized success in managing climate challenges and navigating regulatory landscapes, positioning the company for future growth.

For detailed information about EIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.