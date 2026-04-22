Edison International to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Edison International EIX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 27.21% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted EIX’s Q1 Performance

Edison International continues to invest in grid improvement, wildfire prevention and renewable energy integration to support California’s clean energy goals. Its first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing infrastructure development and modernization efforts.



Strong revenue expectations, along with an increase in the authorized rate of return, are expected to have supported the bottom-line growth.



Its subsidiary Southern California Edison is expected to have started reflecting the higher 2025 authorized base revenue requirement. The California Public Utilities Commission approved a $902 million retroactive increase for January to September 2025, which is expected to be recovered over 24 months starting Oct. 1 2025. This is likely to have led to incremental revenues in the first quarter.



Overall, quarterly revenues are expected to have improved due to the new rate structure and the beginning of retroactive collections.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote

EIX’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.



The same for revenues is pinned at $3.85 billion, implying 1.1% growth year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Edison International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -25.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Edison International carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these stocks have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CNP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 13.2%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 83 cents per share.



Vistra VST is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +26.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 18.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.41 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 206.5%.

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Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.