Edison International Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 27.4%. The bottom line also increased 78.1% from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $4.80 per share compared with 88 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The company reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.55 per share, which were much higher than the year-ago figure of $4.93.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's fourth-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.21 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion by 19%. The top line also increased 30.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.98 billion.



The company reported operating revenues of $19.32 billion in 2025, which were higher than $17.6 billion in 2024.

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During 2025, EIX’s total operating expenses decreased 16.7% year over year to $12.22 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 5.3% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 12.9% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance costs declined 1.4% in 2025, whereas property and other taxes climbed 6.6%.



The company’s operating income amounted to $7.09 billion during 2025 compared with $2.93 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.14 per share compared with $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to a benefit to interest expense related to cost recoveries authorized under the Woolsey Settlement Agreement and revenue recognition from the 2025 GRC final decision.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents. This was due to a loss on preferred stock redemption driven by the recognition of the original issuance costs.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $158 million compared with $193 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $36.07 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, higher than the 2024-end level of $33.53 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities in 2025 was $5.8 billion compared with $5.01 billion last year.



Total capital expenditures were $6.52 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, higher than $5.71 billion last year.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $5.90-$6.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.24 per share, which lies higher than the company’s guided range.

EIX’s Zacks Rank

