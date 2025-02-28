Edison International Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. The bottom line also decreased 18% from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share compared with 99 cents recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The company reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.93 per share, which were much higher than the year-ago figure of $4.76. However, the full-year bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95 per share.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's fourth-quarter operating revenues totaled $3.98 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 billion by 4.9%. The top line also increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.71 billion.



The company reported operating revenues of $17.60 billion in 2024, which were higher than $16.34 billion in 2023. The full-year top line also beat the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During 2024, EIX’s total operating expenses increased 7% year over year to $14.67 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 5.1% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 8.8% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance costs rose 25% in 2024, whereas property and other taxes climbed 9.3%.



The company’s operating income amounted to $2.93 billion during 2024 compared with $2.63 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.28 per share compared with $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease can be attributed to higher operation and maintenance expenses and increased interest expenses.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred a loss of 23 cents per share, which deteriorated from the loss of 17 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year deterioration was primarily due to higher interest expense and the absence of gains on preferred stock repurchases in 2023.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $193 million compared with $345 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The long-term debt was $33.53 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, higher than the 2023-end level of $30.32 billion.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $5.01 billion during 2024 compared with $3.40 billion at the end of 2023.



Total capital expenditures were $5.71 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, higher than $5.45 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company has introduced its 2025 guidance.



EIX expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.94-$6.34 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $5.76 per share, which is below the company’s guided range.

Edison International’s Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.