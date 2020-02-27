Edison International Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):

-Earnings: $143 million in Q4 vs. -$1430 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.40 in Q4 vs. -$4.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $355 million or $0.99 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.97 billion in Q4 vs. $3.01 billion in the same period last year.

