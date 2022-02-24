Edison International Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on February 24, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.edisoninvestor.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-673-9780 (US) or 1-312-470-0178 (International) with passcode Edison.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-835-8067 (US) or 1-203-369-3354 (International), Passcode: 3482.

