Edison International Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also increased 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $1.33 in the third quarter of 2024.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the third quarter of 2025, total operating expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $4.32 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 10.4% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 21.4% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs decreased 15.6% in the quarter. Property and other taxes also declined 4.2%.



The operating income amounted to $1.43 billion compared with $0.99 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s third-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.58 per share compared with $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to higher revenues from the 2025 GRC final decision.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 24 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents. This was due to higher interest expense.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $364 million compared with $193 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $34.48 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, higher than the 2024-end level of $33.53 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2025 was $4.23 billion compared with $3.84 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $4.62 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, higher than $4.21 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company has narrowed its 2025 earnings outlook. EIX expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.95-$6.20 per share compared with the previous guidance of $5.94-$6.34. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.10 per share, which lies higher the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

EIX’s Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues totaled $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.

An Upcoming Release

Xcel Energy XEL is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.8%.



XEL’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%.





