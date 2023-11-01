Edison International Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):

Earnings: $155 million in Q3 vs. -$128 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.40 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $531 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.49 per share Revenue: $4.70 billion in Q3 vs. $5.23 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55-$4.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.