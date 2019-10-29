Markets
EIX

Edison International Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $471 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $519 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $519 Mln. vs. $510 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular