Edison International Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Oct. 29, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.edisoninvestor.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-673-9780 (US) or 1-312-470-0178 (International), Passcode "Edison".

For a replay call, dial 1-800-627-9894 (US) or 1-402-220-0238 (International), Passcode: 0219.

