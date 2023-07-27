Edison International Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $354 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $388 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $3.96 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $354 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55-$4.85

