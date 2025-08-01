Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Edison International ( EIX ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 10.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 21.1% from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded GAAP earnings of 89 cents per share compared with $1.13 in the second quarter of 2024.

The year-over-year decline can be attributed to higher operating expenses and interest expense compared with the second-quarter 2024 figure.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's second-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.54 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion by 8.4%. The top line also increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.34 billion.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the second quarter of 2025, EIX’s total operating expenses increased 9.7% year over year to $3.77 billion.

Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 6.2% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 13.8% during the same time frame.

Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs increased 23% in the second quarter, whereas property and other taxes climbed 9.1%.

The operating income amounted to $775 million during the second quarter compared with $900 million in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.23 per share compared with $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 26 cents per share, which deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 22 cents.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $140 million compared with $193 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The long-term debt was $34.97 billion as of June 30, 2025, higher than the 2024-end level of $33.53 billion.

Net cash flow from operating activities during the first six months of 2025 was $2.11 billion compared with $1.37 billion in the prior-year period.

Total capital expenditures were $3.12 billion as of June 30, 2025, higher than $2.70 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company has reiterated its 2025 earnings outlook.

EIX still expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.94-$6.34 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.07 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

EIX’s Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.