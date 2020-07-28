Edison International Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $318 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.99 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $375 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.37 - $4.62

