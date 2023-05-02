Edison International Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $310 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $84 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $416 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.97 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $310 Mln. vs. $84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.