Edison International Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):

Earnings: -$11 million in Q1 vs. $310 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $4.08 billion in Q1 vs. $3.97 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.05

