Edison International Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%. The bottom line also increased 21.2% from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $3.73 per share against the GAAP loss of 3 cents per share incurred in the first quarter of 2024.



The year-over-year appreciation can be attributed to lower operating expenses and improved operating income compared to the first-quarter 2024 figure.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $3.81 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.08 billion.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the first quarter of 2025, EIX’s total operating expenses dropped 56.2% year over year to $1.68 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs increased 3.9% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 5.7% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs declined 25.4% in the first quarter of 2025, whereas property and other taxes climbed 7.1%.



The operating income amounted to $2.13 billion during the first quarter of 2025 compared with $0.25 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s first-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.61 per share compared with $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The increase can be attributed to the benefit of interest expense related to cost recoveries authorized under the TKM Settlement Agreement.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 24 cents per share.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.32 billion compared with $0.19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $35.39 billion as of March 31, 2025, higher than the 2024-end level of $33.53 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first three months of 2025 was $1.22 billion compared with net cash flow of $1.04 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $1.41 billion as of March 31, 2025, higher than $1.28 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2025 Guidance

The company has reiterated its 2025 earnings outlook.



EIX still expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.94-$6.34 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.02 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

EIX’s Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.6%. The bottom line also missed the year-ago quarter’s figure of 55 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $2.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion by 9.9%. The top line also came in 11.5% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.62 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 33 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 5.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 37 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $5.98 billion, up 2.1% from $5.86 billion registered in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion by 2.1%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 8.8% year over year.



In the first quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.24 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%. However, the top line improved 9% year over year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.