Edison International Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 7.6%. The bottom line also increased 3.6% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $3.73 in the first quarter of 2025.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line also increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the first quarter of 2026, EIX’s total operating expenses rose 80.6% year over year to $3.03 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 7.4% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 12.4% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs increased 3.5% in the first quarter of 2026, whereas property and other taxes climbed 7.8%.



The operating income amounted to $1.07 billion during the first quarter of 2026 compared with $2.13 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s first-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.65 per share compared with $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to the adoption of the 2025 GRC final decision in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by the absence of a benefit to interest expense related to cost recoveries authorized under the TKM Settlement Agreement in 2025.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 24 cents. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower preferred stock dividends.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $168 million compared with $158 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt was $37.31 billion as of March 31, 2026, higher than the 2025-end level of $36.07 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first three months of 2026 was $1.43 billion compared with net cash flow of $1.22 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $1.54 billion as of March 31, 2026, higher than $1.41 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2026 Guidance

EIX expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.86-$6.16 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.13 per share, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.

EIX’s Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line also increased 30.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 33 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $6.88 billion, up 15% from $5.98 billion registered in the year-ago period. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 6.6%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.13, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 1.8%. The bottom line also increased 10.8% from $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $2.73 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion by 8.1%. The top line also increased 11.6% from $2.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.