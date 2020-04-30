Markets
EIX

Edison International Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $183 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $2.79 billion from $2.82 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $228 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.32 - $4.82

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular