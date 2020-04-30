Edison International Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $183 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $2.79 billion from $2.82 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $228 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.32 - $4.82

