Edison International Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $259 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.96 billion from $2.79 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $301 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.

