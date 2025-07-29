Edison International to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Edison International EIX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close.

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.22% in the last reported quarter. Moreover, EIX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.82%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of EIX’s Q2 Results

Edison International’s service territories witnessed a more or less moderate temperature pattern during the second quarter of 2025, except for May, when above-normal temperatures prevailed. While a moderate temperature pattern can be expected to have had a modest impact on EIX’s revenues, the above-normal temperatures in May likely led to increased electricity usage for cooling this spring, contributing positively to revenues. Therefore, overall weather conditions might have contributed favorably to the company’s second-quarter top-line performance.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote

A few wildfires affected some parts of California during the quarter that are likely to have caused outages for some of EIX’s customers and damaged its infrastructure. Such outages might have hurt the company’s revenues.

Also, Lower operating revenues at EIX’s Southern California Edison ("SCE"), due to net lower expenses passed through to customers, may have contributed to a year-over-year decline in the company’s top line.

The increased operating expenses projected for the restoration of its infrastructure in response to the aforementioned wildfire and significant charges for wildfire-related claims, net of insurance recoveries, are expected to have hurt its second-quarter earnings.

However, strong rate base growth in prior quarters and the company’s ongoing wildfire cost mitigation efforts are likely to have contributed favorably to its quarterly bottom-line performance to some extent.

EIX’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $4.27 billion, which indicates a decrease of 1.6% from the year-ago number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, which calls for a decline of 21.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EIX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EIX this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EIX has an Earnings ESP of -8.93%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, EIX carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

CMS Energy CMS is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.69 billion, which indicates a 5.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 67 cents per share.

American Electric Power AEP is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $4.76 billion, which indicates a 3.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.23 per share.

IDACORP IDA is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $453.4 million, which calls for a 0.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.70 per share.

