Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Edison International (NYSE:EIX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Edison International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$3.4b ÷ (US$75b - US$9.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Edison International has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%. NYSE:EIX Return on Capital Employed August 26th 2022

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Edison International. The company has consistently earned 5.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 37% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Edison International's ROCE

In conclusion, Edison International has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 7.1% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Edison International (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

