Edison International miss profit estimates

November 01, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

By Nicole Jao

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Utility firm Edison international EIX.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit due to higher interest expense.

Adjusted profit came in at $1.38 per share for the quarter ended in September, below analysts' estimates of $1.46, LSEG data showed.

"We are pleased with our performance year to date and, combined with the outlook for the fourth quarter, we are confident in reaffirming our 2023 core EPS guidance range," said CEO Pedro Pizarro.

On an adjusted basis, the company reiterated its 2023 profit forecast of between $4.55 and $4.85 per share.

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and Edison Energy Group.

The company said SCE's third-quarter earnings per share decreased year over year, primarily due to higher interest expense and an accounting adjustment.

SCE delivers electricity to about 15 million customers across the southern, central, and coastal region of the state.

The company's quarterly revenue was $4.70 billion, down 11.2% and below estimates of $5.71 billion.

