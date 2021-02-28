Edison International Just Recorded A 12% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to US$53.99 in the past week. Revenues were US$14b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.98 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 12%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:EIX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Edison International's eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$13.8b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 116% to US$4.29. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.53 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$69.81, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Edison International at US$79.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Edison International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.6% increase next year well below the historical 2.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Edison International is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Edison International. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Edison International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Edison International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

