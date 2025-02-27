Edison International Issues FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Edison International (EIX) issued an outlook for the full year 2025.

The company expects revised 2025 core earnings per share guidance of $5.94 -$6.34.

The board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share, payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2025.

