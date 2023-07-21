Edison International (EIX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Edison International EIX is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.81%. EIX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.70%.

Factors to Note

In the to-be-reported quarter, EIX’s service territories witnessed mixed weather pattern followed by colder-than-normal temperatures, accompanied with precipitation. Such a weather pattern is thus likely to have a mixed impact on the company’s overall revenues.

Additionally, the positive impact of the general rate case might have boosted Edison International’s top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.26 billion, indicating an increase of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote

Higher interest rates associated with funding 2017 and 2018 wildfire claim payments are expected to have resulted in higher net interest rate expense during the quarter. This, in turn, might have had adversely impacted EIX's bottom-line performance, outweighing the solid sales growth benefits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a decline of 3.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for EIX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: EIX has an Earnings ESP of +4.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Edison carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

