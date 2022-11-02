Edison International (EIX) Q3 Earnings Meet, EPS View Down

Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom declined 12.4% from $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded a GAAP loss of 33 cents per share compared with the 90 cents reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Total Revenues

Edison International's third-quarter revenues totaled $5,228 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,988 million by 4.8%. However, the top line declined 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $5,299 million.

Operational Highlights

In the reported quarter, total operating expenses decreased 2.9% year over year to $5,272 million.

Purchased power and fuel costs rose 19%, while depreciation and amortization expenses increased 23.2%.

Operation and maintenance costs decreased 19.9% year over year, whereas property and other taxes increased 13.3% from the prior-year quarter figure.

The operating loss amounted to $44 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the operating loss of $128 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

Southern California Edison’s (“SCE”) third-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.63 per share compared with $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in SCE’s core earnings can be attributed to higher revenues from the 2021 General Rate Case final decision.

Edison International Parent and Other incurred a loss of 15 cents per share, in line with the year-ago quarter’s loss.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2022, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $232 million compared with $390 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The long-term debt was $25.15 billion as of Sep 30, 2022, higher than the 2021-end level of $24.18 billion.

Net cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 was $2,112 million compared to the cash outflow of $416 million in the prior-year period.

Total capital expenditures summed at $4,206 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, up from $3,948 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

The company narrowed its 2022 guidance. EIX now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.48-$4.68 compared with the prior guided range of $4.40-$4.70 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.49 per share, which is toward the lower end of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Recent Utility Releases

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 2.4%.

Operating revenues came in at $2,272 million in the third quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,258.7 million by 0.6%. The top line also increased by 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,903 million.

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%. In the trailing twelve-month period, FirstEnergy’s electricity sales improved 1.3% from the prior-year period.

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,533 million in the third quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,190 million by 10.8%.

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.60, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 1.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.72 per share.

The operating net income of DTE in the reported quarter totaled $311 million compared with $334 million in the year-ago quarter.

