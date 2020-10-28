Edison International (EIX) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 16%. The bottom line also improved 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.50. The year-over-year bottom-line growth can be attributed to higher revenues.



Excluding adjustments, the company incurred a quarterly loss of 76 cents per share from continuing operations against quarterly earnings of $1.36 in third-quarter 2019.

Total Revenues

Edison International's third-quarter revenues totaled $4.64 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion by 17.2%. Also, the top line rose 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.74 billion.

Operational Highlights

In the reported quarter, total operating expenses surged 61.8% year over year to $5,023 million.



Operation and maintenance costs grew 61.2% year over year, whereas purchased power and fuel costs rose 6.4%. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expenses increased 6.8%.

Segment Results

Southern California Edison’s (SCE) third-quarter earnings were $1.73 per share compared with $1.59 a year ago.



The Parent and Other segment incurred a loss of 6 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 9 cents.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $92 million compared with $68 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $18.96 billion, higher than the 2019-end level of $17.87 billion.



Net cash inflow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2020 was $1,071 million against cash outflow of $871 million in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures totaled $3,897 million at the end of the third quarter, up from $3,497 million a year ago.

2020 Guidance

Edison International raised the lower end of its 2020 core operating earnings per share guidance range to $4.47 from $4.37. Hence, the 2020 core operating earnings are currently expected in the range of $4.47-$4.62. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 lies below the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.



NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 by 0.4%.

An Upcoming Release

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:

In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.



Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Edison International (EIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.