Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 8.6%. The bottom line also increased 7.4% from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of 92 cents per share compared with 63 cents reported in the second quarter of 2022.

Total Revenues

Edison International's second-quarter revenues totaled $3,964 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,270 million by 7.2%. Moreover, the top line declined 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,008 million.

Edison International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edison International Quote

Operational Highlights

In the reported quarter, total operating expenses decreased 7.5% year over year to $3,240 million.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 12%, while depreciation and amortization expenses increased 8.2%.



Operation and maintenance costs decreased 8.8% year over year, whereas property and other taxes increased 24.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating income amounted to $724 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $504 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

Southern California Edison’s (“SCE”) second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.23 per share compared with $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The increase in SCE’s core earnings can be attributed to higher revenues from the 2021 General Rate Case final decision and higher interest income.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred a loss of 22 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents. The wider loss was on account of higher interest expenses.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2023, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $195 million compared with $914 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt was $29.43 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, higher than the 2022-end level of $27.03 billion.



Net cash inflow from operating activities in the first six months of 2023 was $712 million compared with $1,238 million in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures totaled $2,711 million as of Jun 30, 2023, up from $2,708 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2023 guidance. EIX still expects earnings in the range of $4.55-$4.85 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.72 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%. Earnings also increased 8.6% from the prior-year quarter.



NextEra’s operating revenues were $7,349 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,681 million by 10%. The top line improved 41.8% year over year.



Avangrid Inc. AGR reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 21 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 58%. The bottom line also declined 54.3% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



Avangrid’s operating revenues amounted to $1,587 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,855 million by 14.4%. The top line also declined 15.6% year-over-year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The bottom line also increased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



American Water’s revenues of $1.1 billion, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.47%. The top line improved 17.4% year-over-year.

