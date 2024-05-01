Edison International (EIX) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 0.9%. The bottom line also increased 3.7% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred a GAAP loss of 3 cents per share against earnings of 81 cents per share recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

Total Revenues

Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion by 1.6%. However, the top line increased 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.97 billion.

Operational Highlights

During the first quarter of 2024, EIX’s total operating expenses increased 14.6% year over year to $3.83 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs declined 23.5%, while depreciation and amortization expenses increased 7% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs rose 21.5% in the first quarter of 2024, whereas property and other taxes climbed 10.7%.



Operating income amounted to $245 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared with $620 million in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results

Southern California Edison’s first-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.33 per share compared with $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher revenues authorized in Track 4 of SCE’s 2021 General Rate Case and an increase in the authorized rate of return resulting from the cost of capital adjustment mechanism.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred a loss of 20 cents per share, which came in wider than the loss of 16 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2024, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $992 million compared with $345 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt was $32.58 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, higher than the 2023-end level of $30.32 billion.



Net cash inflow from operating activities in the first quarter 2024 was $1.04 billion compared with net cash outflow of $0.90 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $1.28 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $1.32 billion in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2024 guidance. EIX still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $4.75-$5.05 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.92 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

