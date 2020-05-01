Edison International (EIX) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 18.2%. The bottom line remained flat year over year.



Excluding adjustments, quarterly earnings came in at 50 cents per share from continuing operations compared with 85 cents in first-quarter 2019.



Total Revenues



Edison International's first-quarter revenues came in at $2.79 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion by 6.6%. Moreover, the top line declined 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.82 billion.



Operational Highlights



In the reported quarter, total operating expenses increased 0.6% year over year to $2,488 million. Operation and maintenance costs decreased 0.1% year over year, while purchased power and fuel costs declined 7.7%. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expenses increased 0.8%.



Edison International registered an operating income of $302 million in the first quarter compared with $352 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $225 million, higher than $194 million incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Results

Southern California Edison’s (SCE) first-quarter earnings were 60 cents per share compared with 90 cents a year ago.



The Parent and Other segment incurred a loss of 10 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 5 cents.



Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1,337 million compared with $68 million, as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt amounted to $19.13 billion, higher than the 2019-end level of $17.86 billion.



Net cash from operating activities during the first three months of 2020 was $315 million compared with $210 million in the prior-year quarter. Total capital expenditures summed $1,268 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $1,074 million a year ago.



Zacks Rank



Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



