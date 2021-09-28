Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.663 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.7, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $57.7, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.68 and a 15.4% increase over the 52 week low of $50.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.15%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eix Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an decrease of -0.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 4.16%.

