Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.637 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.65, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $51.65, representing a -34.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.93 and a 18.38% increase over the 52 week low of $43.63.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.32%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an increase of 1.97% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 3.99%.

