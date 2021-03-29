Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.663 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $60.68, representing a -9% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.68 and a 25.57% increase over the 52 week low of $48.33.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.02%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVY with an increase of 38.06% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 3.99%.

