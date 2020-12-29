Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.663 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.45, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $62.45, representing a -20.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.93 and a 43.14% increase over the 52 week low of $43.63.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.7%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 3.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 4.77%.

