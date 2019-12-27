Dividends
Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.637 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.35, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $75.35, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.45 and a 41.1% increase over the 52 week low of $53.40.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.99. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
  • Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (MXDU)
  • Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 15.6% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 3.99%.

