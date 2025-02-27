EDISON INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $EIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDISON INTERNATIONAL ($EIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $3,984,000,000, beating estimates of $3,962,650,968 by $21,349,032.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

EDISON INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S UMANOFF (EXEC. VP, GC AND CORP. SEC.) sold 25,619 shares for an estimated $2,127,540

PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100

KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78

MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74

ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of EDISON INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,515,215 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

