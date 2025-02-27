News & Insights

Stocks
EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $EIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

EDISON INTERNATIONAL ($EIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $3,984,000,000, beating estimates of $3,962,650,968 by $21,349,032.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

EDISON INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM S UMANOFF (EXEC. VP, GC AND CORP. SEC.) sold 25,619 shares for an estimated $2,127,540
  • PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100
  • KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78
  • MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74
  • ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of EDISON INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,515,215 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.