EDISON INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $EIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDISON INTERNATIONAL ($EIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $3,984,000,000, beating estimates of $3,962,650,968 by $21,349,032.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
EDISON INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM S UMANOFF (EXEC. VP, GC AND CORP. SEC.) sold 25,619 shares for an estimated $2,127,540
- PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100
- KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78
- MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74
- ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of EDISON INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,888,326 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,443,947
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 3,696,431 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,123,051
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,643,571 shares (+364.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,062,708
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,016,017 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,958,797
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,890,374 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,927,460
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,673,204 shares (+149.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,588,607
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,559,501 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,510,559
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $1,515,215 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW TASK ORDER FOR ELECTRIC SERVICES AT THE RICHARD NIXON LIBRARY. IGF::OT::IGF FOR OTHER FUNCTIONS: $696,250
- IGF::OT::IGF IMPLEMENTATION OF UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) AT PALMDALE, CA (ZLA): $466,456
- IGF::OT::IGF: UESC PHASE 2-ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES PROJECT AT PRL-SW IRVINE CA: $352,509
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.