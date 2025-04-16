Edison International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Edison International (EIX), headquartered in Rosemead, California, generates and distributes electric power. With a market cap of $22 billion, the company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products. The electric utility holding company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EIX to report a profit of $1.53 per share on a diluted basis, up 35.4% from $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect EIX to report EPS of $5.92, up 20.1% from $4.93 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 3.2% year over year to $6.11 in fiscal 2026.

EIX stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 6.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 16.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 22.1% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 27, EIX shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.05, down 18% year over year. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $5.94 and $6.34.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EIX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” EIX’s average analyst price target is $69.72, indicating a potential upside of 22.5% from the current levels.

