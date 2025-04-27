EDISON INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $EIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EDISON INTERNATIONAL ($EIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,233,020,595 and earnings of $1.25 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

EDISON INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S UMANOFF (EXEC. VP, GC AND CORP. SEC.) sold 25,619 shares for an estimated $2,127,540

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666

PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100

KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78

MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74

ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of EDISON INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,475,798 of award payments to $EIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EDISON INTERNATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX forecast page.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

