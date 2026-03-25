Edison International Drives Growth Through Investments & Clean Energy

Edison International EIX is strengthening and expanding its infrastructure through significant capital investments aimed at improving grid reliability and meeting rising electricity demand. The company is also increasing its focus on renewable energy and storage capacity to support long-term sustainable growth.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks from wildfire-related liabilities and its heavy geographic concentration in California.

Growth Catalysts for EIX

Rising data center expansion across the United States, along with the rapid electrification of transportation and buildings, is driving strong growth in electricity demand. Edison International is executing a disciplined capital investment plan to strengthen its infrastructure and provide safe, resilient electricity, boosting customer reliability. Southern California Edison (“SCE”) invested $6.52 billion in 2025 and plans to spend between $38 and $41 billion during 2026-2030.



As industries increasingly shift toward clean energy, utilities like Edison International are expanding their renewable and storage portfolios. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SCE held stakes in generation and energy storage assets totaling nearly 7,000 megawatts (MW), with a pro-rata share of about 3,500 MW due to partial ownership in several projects. This includes roughly 70 MW not yet operational and excludes retired assets. SCE owns 312.5 MW of utility-scale storage and is adding a 225 MW facility expected to come online in 2026.



With California’s electricity demand projected to rise nearly 80% by 2045, Edison International sees nuclear power as an important part of the state’s clean energy mix. In May 2025, U.S. President Trump signed several executive orders aimed at increasing the nation’s nuclear energy capacity from around 100 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to nearly 400 GW by 2050. As demand increases and policies favor nuclear expansion, Edison International is well-positioned to benefit from these trends and support a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

Risks That Could Impact EIX’s Growth

The company has faced multiple lawsuits and investigations related to the 2017/2018 wildfire and mudslide events in recent years. As a result, Edison International recorded total losses of $9.9 billion through June 30, 2025, including after-tax net charges of $4.4 billion tied to these events. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SCE had paid $9.7 billion under executed settlements.



Edison International and its utility unit, SCE, operate primarily within a single industry and are largely concentrated in southern and central California. This geographic focus increases exposure to state-specific economic conditions, regulatory changes and policy decisions. Any adverse shifts in California’s economy or energy regulations could directly affect the company’s financial performance and growth prospects.

EIX Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, EIX shares have rallied 29.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are FirstEnergy Corp. FE, Entergy Corporation ETR and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.98%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.72, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.7%.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.50%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $4.41, which suggests year-over-year growth of 12.8%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $2.05, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 7.9%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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