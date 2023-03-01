Edison International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EIX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edison International (Symbol: EIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.77, changing hands as low as $64.40 per share. Edison International shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIX's low point in its 52 week range is $54.45 per share, with $73.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.64. The EIX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

