Edison International Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $534 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $4.357 billion from $4.543 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $4.357 Bln vs. $4.543 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.20

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