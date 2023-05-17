News & Insights

Edison CEO says gas storage assets worth much more than 500 mln euros

May 17, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Edison's EDNn.MI gas storage business is worth much more than 500 million euros ($550.40 million), chief executive Nicola Monti said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Milan, Monti added that the energy group had not yet made a decision on the sale of the assets.

Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI has recently said it would be interested in buying Edison's gas storage unit.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Francesca Landini)

