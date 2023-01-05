EDF

Edison CEO denies rumours on EDF's plan to sell Italian company - paper

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 05, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Edison EDNn.MI chief executive said on Thursday that rumours about French power group EDF's EDF.PA plan to sell its Italian arm are "groundless".

The rumours "were already circulating last summer, and our shareholder had denied them. There is not an Edison dossier at the moment," Nicola Monti was quoted as saying in an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa.

EDF denied an Italian media report last August that it was considering a sale of its Italian unit.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.